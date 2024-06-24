Temblor

Un sismo preliminar de 4.1 sacudió el área al sur de Bakersfield

Por Elizabeth Chavolla

Un temblor preliminar de magnitud 4,1 se informó el lunes en el área al sur de Bakersfield en el condado de Kern, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos.

El terremoto ocurrió alrededor de las 3:31 p.m. a unas 15 millas al suroeste de Lamont, California.

Noticias de California 24/7 en Telemundo 52. Mira aquí.

Según USGS el sismo tenía una profundidad de aproximadamente 7 millas.

También se reportaron temblores en Tupman, Shafter, Frazier Park, Lebec, Lindsay, Arvin, Valencia, Santa Clarita, Ventura y el condado de Los Ángeles.

No se han reportado heridos.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Temblor
Noticias Locales Videos Destacados Más Noticias Coronavirus Estados Unidos Inmigración México Mundo Tu Dinero El tiempo Acceso Total Entretenimiento Responde Envíe su inquietud a Responde Deportes Comunidad Promociones Lotería Programación
Términos de servicio KVEA Public Inspection File KVEA Accesibilidad KVEA información de empleos Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Aplicaciones de la FCC Míralo y compártelo Envía tus comentarios Boletín Electrónico Aviso de California Opciones de anuncios Anúnciate con nosotros / Advertise with us
Contáctanos