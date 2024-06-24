Un sismo preliminar de 4.1 sacudió el área al sur de Bakersfield

Un temblor preliminar de magnitud 4,1 se informó el lunes en el área al sur de Bakersfield en el condado de Kern, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos.

El terremoto ocurrió alrededor de las 3:31 p.m. a unas 15 millas al suroeste de Lamont, California.

Según USGS el sismo tenía una profundidad de aproximadamente 7 millas.

Good afternoon Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.1 quake about 15 miles southwest of Lamont at 3:31 pm? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/Bo8C70X7O7 @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey pic.twitter.com/OTh2JKb7dn