Incendio ‘Union’ provoca evacuaciones en el valle de Jurupa

#UnionFIRE ( Formerly “CANDLE” Fire) - A MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER IS IN EFFECT FOR RESIDENTS S/OF LIMONITE AVENUE, N/OF RIVERVIEW DRIVE, E/OF AVENUE JUAN DIAZ AND W/OF MAVERICK LANE.

A RECEPTION AND CARE CENTER IS OPENED AT PATRIOT HIGH SCHOOL - 4355 CAMINO REAL, JURUPA VALLEY pic.twitter.com/Xme9tQbiKs