Cierran parte de la Autopista 5 debido a derrame de asfalto

NB I-5 south of State Route 138 ALL LANES BLOCKED. Approximately 1000 gallons of asphalt spilled from semi-truck tanker. Unknown duration. Traffic diverted to EB SR-138, then to Gorman Post Rd. to rejoin I-5. https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 #sigalert pic.twitter.com/a2e6ryUcRV