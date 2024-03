Al menos 8 heridos deja choque entre varios carros y un bus en Leimert Park

LAFD Alert- #BaldwinHills/#Crenshaw Auto Rollover 3524 W 39th St MAP: https://t.co/DvNd48KFw4 FS94; LAFD is on scene of a multi-vehicle collision w/ rollover that included an MTA bus w/ passengers. LAFD is assessing at least 8 patients on scene. DETAILS: https://t.co/epy7FOpGGs