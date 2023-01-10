México y Argentina dicen presente: la lista de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, California — A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro, en su 80a edición, otorgados el martes por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
CINE
Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo 52 aquí.
—Mejor película de drama: “The Fabelmans”.
—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “The Banshees of Inisherin”.
—Mejor dirección: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”.
—Mejor actriz, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”.
—Mejor actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”.
—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.
—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.
—Mejor actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.
—Mejor actor de reparto: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.
—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Argentina, 1985”.
—Mejor cinta animada: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.
—Mejor guion: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.
—Mejor música original: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”.
—Mejor canción original: “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”, música de M.M. Keeravani.
TELEVISIÓN
—Mejor serie de drama: “House of the Dragon”.
—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Zendaya, “Euphoria”.
—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”.
—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Abbott Elementary”.
—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”.
—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.
—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie de comedia, musical o drama: Julia Garner, “Ozark”.
— Mejor actor de reparto, serie de comedia, musical o drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”.
—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “The White Lotus”.
—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.
—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”.
—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
—Mejor actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”