Extienden fecha límite para Covered California

.@GavinNewsom’s to-do list:

✔️Finish state budget

✔️Buy Dutch a scooter

✔️Tell Californians about the health coverage deadline@CoveredCA extended the open enrollment deadline! Finish your application by 12/20 for coverage that starts 1/1.



Sign up now ➡️ https://t.co/snHQO7VBnZ pic.twitter.com/Iblks0nUc6