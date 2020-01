Crea un acogedor resplandor a la luz de las velas

Placed on a ledge by the window, on the fireplace or on the dining table, the candles add instant elegance. Illuminate a room with a simple votive alignment or create a staircase arrangement using candles. For safety, it is important to keep burning candles away from flammable materials such as curtains, wrapping paper or pine needles. Replace traditional candles with battery or flameless candles when possible, or place a tray lined with foil to collect the wax drops from the candles.