La comunidad se une para salvar a su pizzería favorita en Larchmont

View this post on Instagram

For months we’ve been struggling to keep up with the insane demands that this pandemic has brought upon us. We know a lot of you are in similar situations, struggling to pay rents and various overhead costs, as are we. We’ve tried in good faith to negotiate a fair deal with our landlord for 6 months to no avail, and unfortunately we may fall victim to what 1 in 5 small businesses have already faced- permanent closure. We know a lot of you will miss your local favorites when they’re gone, so now’s the time to take action. We really don’t know if this petition will work, in the end our landlord has final say, but we would love and truly appreciate if you could come down and show your support by signing. By the end of this year, there will be at least 30 empty stores on our beloved Larchmont... please help us not be one of them. Thank you, and pizza love to all☮️❤️🍕 #covidcasualty #swansong #smallbusiness #savesmallbusiness #savevillage #pizzalovers #laeats -Steve and the VP family/crew