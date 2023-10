Incendio Highland: siguen órdenes de evacuación tras quemar 2,200 acres

#HighlandFire [UPDATE] 10/30/23 4:30 p.m. -



An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for the following area:



South of Sage/Golden Eagle Drive

East of Becker Lane

West of Boulder Vista

North of Cottonwood Creek



An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for the following area:

East of… pic.twitter.com/UpFHKNWf4r