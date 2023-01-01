Imágenes: Vea de cerca las carrozas del Desfile de las Rosas 2023

Antes de rodar por Colorado Boulevard en Pasadena, las carrozas del Desfile de las Rosas tardan horas en completarse con materiales naturales y mucha atención al detalle.
Las carrozas decoradas con flores han sido parte del Desfile de las Rosas desde el evento inaugural en 1890. Cada una tiene un tema narrado en una historia visual que cobra vida gracias a los constructores que llevan las creaciones de un concepto a un producto terminado diseñado para deslumbrar a la multitud y audiencia televisiva.
El Desfile de las Rosas de este año comienza a las 8 a.m. el lunes.
Vea algunas de las representaciones originales de las carrozas de 2023
aquí. Vea más abajo cómo se construyeron algunas de las carrozas de este año.
Pasadena , CA – December 29: Volunteers and builders put the final touches on this year’s Rose Parade floats at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasedena, Thursday, Dec 29, 2022. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Irwindale, CA – December 29: Linda Menard of Tucson, Arz. is using tweezers while working on the Louisiana Office of Tourism feed Your Soul float at Fiesta Parade Floats on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Irwindale, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Irwindale, CA – December 29: Amy Guerrero is working on the Magnolias for the Louisiana Office of Tourism feed Your Soul float at Fiesta Parade Floats on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Irwindale, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Irwindale, CA – December 29: Wen Chang is using tweezers as she pays close attention to details while working on a float at Fiesta Parade Floats on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Irwindale, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Irwindale, CA – December 29: Details of seeds from the Claremont McKenna College Launching Responsible Leaders float at Fiesta Parade Floats on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Irwindale, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Pasadena, CA – December 31: Workers put the final touches on the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation float inside the Rosemont Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Pasadena, CA. Workers are putting the final touches on the floats in preparation for the 134th Rose Parade taking place on January 2, 2023. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Pasadena, CA – December 31: Josh Ireland, 13, sweeping on the Bazic Products “Launching Out Future Generation” float inside the Rosemont Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Pasadena, CA. Workers are putting the final touches on the floats in preparation for the 134th Rose Parade taking place on January 2, 2023. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Irwindale, CA – December 29: Detail from the Louisiana Office of Tourism feed Your Soul float at Fiesta Parade Floats on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Irwindale, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Pasadena, CA – December 31: Detail on The Cal Poly Universities Road to Reclamation inside the Rosemont Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Pasadena, CA. Workers are putting the final touches on the floats in preparation for the 134th Rose Parade taking place on January 2, 2023. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Pasadena, CA – December 31: A worker takes special care with peddles from Gladiolus because they bruise easily inside the Rosemont Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Pasadena, CA. Workers are putting the final touches on the floats in preparation for the 134th Rose Parade taking place on January 2, 2023. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Pasadena, CA – December 31: Workers on the Snapchat Waitll You See This float inside the Rosemont Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Pasadena, CA. Workers are putting the final touches on the floats in preparation for the 134th Rose Parade taking place on January 2, 2023. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Pasadena, CA – December 31: Rhinoceros on the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation float inside the Rosemont Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Pasadena, CA. Workers are putting the final touches on the floats in preparation for the 134th Rose Parade taking place on January 2, 2023. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Pasadena, CA – December 31: Detail of a mushroom on the Cal Poly Universities Road to Reclamation inside the Rosemont Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Pasadena, CA. Workers are putting the final touches on the floats in preparation for the 134th Rose Parade taking place on January 2, 2023. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)