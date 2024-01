Fuertes vientos, frío y nieve azotan al sur de California

⚠️This evening through Sunday, travel on the I-5 corridor #Grapevine may be delayed/closed due to MOUNTAIN SNOW/ICE and WARNING LEVEL WINDS gusting 60-80 mph. ⚠️



❄️Avoid mountain travel tonight - Sunday

❄️Chance blizzard conditions with low visibilities from blowing snow pic.twitter.com/MjfTCBMcFZ