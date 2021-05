Eventos en Los Ángeles en memoria de George Floyd, a un año de su muerte

COME OUT TUES 5/25 @ 9AM!



Last year the world watched as Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of #GeorgeFloyd for 9min & 29secs and stole his life.



Tuesday–the 1 year angelversary–we want you to SHOW UP to demand a better world for ourselves and our loved ones. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ITZVnlIwOq