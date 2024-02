Deslizamientos de rocas y tierra bloquean varias vías y carretera en cañón de Malibú

UPDATE - 10:30 AM - Malibu Canyon is expected to stay closed for 2-3 days at Piuma for cleanup of a large mud/rock slide. PCH is closed Latigo Cyn - Corral Cyn due to mud/rock slide, expected to reopen this afternoon. Beware mud/rocks on all roads, avoid canyons. pic.twitter.com/qUhKAqJMTz