Decenas de bomberos combaten incendio de maleza en el área de Gorman

BRUSH FIRE 9/17/21 @LACoFireAirOps water dropping helicopters assisting @Angeles_NF @LACoFD with the #EmigrantFire off Interstate 5 near Pyramid Lake, CA. Named after Emigrant Landing (a boating facility at Pyramid Lake). With @CHP_Newhall @CHPFortTejon @CaltransDist7 pic.twitter.com/5jy8Sv1SUn