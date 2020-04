Capturando paisajes al estilo cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

There is a heat wave in LA, but it turns out the conditions are *perfect* for a stroll in Rosemary Forest. Weird right?! 😉🌲 ✧ Would I have started this series without being forced to stay home? No way. I was fulfilled by what I was doing as a travel photographer, and I look forward to getting back out into the world one day. Soon I hope. But man, what an opportunity to pivot, to stretch creatively, to try something new. I have so much privilege and I think it is important to name that. And here I am playing with rosemary and toys the size of a thumbnail while people in essential jobs are showing up every day to work despite the serious risks, long hours, and more. I just hope that this series brings you some lightness and joy. I believe that we need art, even now. Especially now. ✧ This set was made with rosemary clippings from the massive plant outside my partner’s house, baking soda (for snow), a paper plate, a sheet, a headlamp and train figures. Snow was added in post. ✧ PRINTS ARE AVAILABLE. Head to prints.erinoutdoors.com to browse, and use code “GREATINDOORS20” for 20% off from this series. ✧ #ErinsGreatIndoors #OurGreatIndoors