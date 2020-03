Buscan sospechoso de haber arrojado objetos a la policía de Indio, vehículos de CHP

View this post on Instagram

Vandalism/Assault on Peace Officer - March 27, 2020 On Friday, March 27, at approximately 11:45pm, an on duty Indio Police Officer driving a marked black and white police unit, was East bound on the I-10 freeway after conducting follow up in a neighboring city. As the Officer drove between Monterey Ave and Cook St, an unknown suspect who was on foot near the roadway threw a large object at his vehicle - causing significant damage (photo attached). Further investigation revealed that a marked CHP patrol vehicle, a semi truck and a passenger vehicle were also struck by a large object around the same time in the same area. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact California Highway Patrol Officer Torres at 760-772-5300 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867). @chp_indio