Bomberos batallan contra incendio en almacenamiento de paletas de madera en Riverside

Pallet Yard Fire in Rubidoux (3rd Alarm) RPT @ 8:12 PM - 2400 Blk Rubidoux Bl. Firefighters are on scene of a fire in a pallet yard as well as multiple power poles involved #RubidouxIC @SCE @RSO @OntarioFireDept @CoronaFireDept @rivcafire @SBCOUNTYFIRE asstg. pic.twitter.com/uP0fjExetL