Autopista 5 cerrada en Castaic debido a condiciones de nieve y hielo

I-5 CLOSURE: Snow and icy conditions remain on I-5. Closure in both directions in place: NB at Parker Rd in #Castaic / SB at Grapevine Rd in #KernCounty. Duration unknown.

Possible Detours:

Southbound traffic WB on Route 166 to US 101

Northbound traffic WB on Route 126 to US 101 pic.twitter.com/x6tgjg2ZSz