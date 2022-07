Una sección de la Autopista 210 cierra esta semana: esto es lo que debes saber

PLAN AHEAD! The 5-day closure of westbound I-210 is almost here! On July 20 at 11pm - July 26 at 5am, crews will be replacing two bridge hinges on the San Gabriel River Bridge in Irwindale. Eastbound I-210 will be converted into 3 lanes in each direction. MAJOR DELAYS expected! pic.twitter.com/q6JZHghq1x