Nuevo cierre en autopista 210 en Irwindale: lo que debes saber

🚨I-210 5-DAY CLOSURE🚨



Crews will be FULLY CLOSING I-210 between I-605 & Irwindale Ave on Wed, Aug 17 at 10pm. Hwy will reopen at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug 18 with three lanes in each direction for bridge work. EXPECT DELAYS, use I-10 or SR-60! Freeway will reopen on Tue, Aug 23. pic.twitter.com/e1fYV382PH