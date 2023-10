Arrestan a 11 estudiantes tras brutal pelea escolar captada en video

𝟏𝟏 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐥 𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐇𝐒



On Monday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested eleven students involved in a brawl at Matanzas High School. Of the students arrested, three were physically arrested on felony charges of… pic.twitter.com/4nChleWrKP