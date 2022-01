Nevada en Florida: captan en video el momento en que caen copos de nieve

Well how’s this for a temperature change?

From 75 degrees at 3 in the afternoon to snow at 3 am captured during patrol in the Lowe’s parking lot on Beal by B-Shift Central!

Bundle up out there! 🥶⭐️🆒 @NWSMobile #Florida #weather #snow #patrol #deputies #floridalife pic.twitter.com/xOKgZQElmi