¿Has visto tortugas cruzando la carretera? Esta sería la razón

Watch for turtle crossings 🐢🐢🐢



Turtles are active right now seeking new territory, food and places to lay their eggs.



What to do if you see one--> https://t.co/h5VmJuMlBG from @usfws



📷 Lockhart State Park #WildlifeWednesday pic.twitter.com/1yJAQ3b6uY