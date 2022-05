Autoridades buscan a sospechoso de saqueo a camión en San Bernardino

SUNDAY FUNDAY IS NOW ON-THE-RUN DAY



Last Sunday, Victor Manuel Alanis and a bunch of his friends were holding a street takeover at 5th and Mt. Vernon when a semi-truck pulled up...(1/2)#SundayFunday #NotInOurCity #ZeroTolerance #TicketsRUs #SanBernardino #SBPD pic.twitter.com/aVtmccGXdk