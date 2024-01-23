La lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024

LOS ÁNGELES - Las nominaciones para la 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia se anunciaron este martes desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de la academia en Los Ángeles.

Zazie Beetz de "The Joker" y Jack Quaid de "Oppenheimer" revelaron los afortunados nominados de 23 categorías.

Manténte al tanto de las noticias locales y del estado del tiempo. Suscríbete a nuestros newsletters gratuitos aquí.

"Oppenheimer" encabezó la lista con 13 nominaciones, mientras que la épica sobre Osage de Martin Scorsese "Killers of the Flower Moon" fue nominada a 10 premios Oscar. Lily Gladstone, estrella de “Killers of the Flower Moon”, se convirtió en la primera nativa americana nominada a mejor actriz. “Barbie” de Greta Gerwig no se quedó atrás con ocho nominaciones.

Los Oscar se transmitirán en vivo por ABC el domingo 10 de marzo. Jimmy Kimmel regresa como presentador por segundo año consecutivo y cuarta vez en general.

Vea la lista completa de nominados a continuación:

NOMINADOS A MEJOR PELÍCULA

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”

MEJOR ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

MEJOR DISEÑ0 DE VESTUARIO

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN REAL

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL