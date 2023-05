Sorpresa de por vida: 30 estudiantes del sur de California reciben una beca de $50,000

🎉🎉The big surprise moment is captured here when #GarfieldHighSchool student, Aimee Perales, is awarded a $50K scholarship from ⁦@edisonintl⁩ ⁦@SCE⁩. She is one of thirty 2023 #EdisonScholars. #YesSheCan #IBelieveInLAUSD

⁦@LAUSDSup⁩ pic.twitter.com/UP3n7UqnR4