Tulare Lake; lago fantasma Hace 1 hora • Actualizado hace 46 mins 12 fotos 1/12 CORCORAN, CA – APRIL 13: A farm swamped by the re-emergence of Tulare Lake, a once great body of water in the southern Central Valley, now beginning to fill again due to the recent series of major rain and snow storms in the Sierra Nevada, is viewed on April 13, 2023, near Corcoran, California. Tulare Lake, the country’s largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River until the 19th century, was drained and controlled by the U.S Bureau of Reclamation, large land owners, and farmers, through an extensive system of dams, canals and levees. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) 2/12 CORCORAN, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: In an aerial view, floodwaters inundate farmland in the reemerging Tulare Lake, in California’s Central Valley, on April 27, 2023 near Corcoran, California. Floodwaters from a break in in levees in the vast and fertile San Joaquin Valley floods structures of a farming operation near Corcoran. Snowmelt from heavy snowfall in the mountainns that ring the valley are expected to excacerbate local flooding with the advent of spring. Tulare Lake, a body of water that was largely drained more than 100 years ago, has been filling up after a series of powerful storms that have struck California this winter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 11/12 CORCORAN, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: In an aerial view, floodwaters inundate farming equipment in the reemerging Tulare Lake, in California’s Central Valley, on April 27, 2023 near Corcoran, California. Tulare Lake, once the largest body of freshwater west of the Mississippi River, disappeared when waters were diverted by agricultural interests to irrigate crops in the late 19th and early 20th century. 