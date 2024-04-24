Fotos: Protesta pro Palestina en USC

El miércoles se prolongó durante horas una protesta pro Palestina en el campus de la Universidad del Sur de California.
Cientos de estudiantes junto con otros manifestantes exigieron el fin de la guerra entre Israel y Hamás.
Los agentes del Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles intervinieron para disolver la protesta después de emitir una orden de dispersión. Cuando los manifestantes se negaron, los agentes comenzaron a realizar arrestos.
Faculty join pro-Palestinian students as they protest the Israel-Hamas war on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, on April 24, 2024. Universities have become the focus of intense cultural debate in the United States since the October 7 Hamas attack and Israel’s overwhelming military response to it. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
