Medalla de oro y nuevo récord: la guatemalteca Adriana Ruano brilla en los Juegos Olímpicos de París

Coach: Go and break some records.

Adriana Ruano Oliva: Sure, watch me...



Guatemala's first ever Olympic gold medal ✅

Guatemala's first ever Olympic medal won by a woman ✅

AND she aced all this with an #OlympicRecord ✅@COGuatemalteco | @issf_official | #ShootingSport |… pic.twitter.com/XZ9U8O9PbT