Banco de Llamadas “Planifica tu Voto”

Telemundo 52 y Naleo presentan un banco de llamadas el martes 20 de septiembre de 9AM – 7PM. Expertos responderán tus preguntas sobre como registrarse para votar. Llama al 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682).
Mantente informado sobre las elecciones en: https://www.telemundo52.com/tag/planifica-tu-voto/.
Recursos:
- NALEO: https://naleo.org/es/vota/
- Secretaria del estado de California: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/cavoter/es
- Condado de Orange: https://ocvote.gov/es/voting
- Condado de San Bernardino: https://www.sbcountyelections.com/
- Condado de Ventura: https://recorder.countyofventura.org/elections/elections/voter-information/voter-registration/#googtrans(es)
- Condado de Riverside: https://voteinfo.net/sp_index.asp
- Condado de Los Angeles: https://lavote.gov/es/home/voting-elections