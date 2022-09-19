comunidad

Banco de Llamadas “Planifica tu Voto”

martes, 20 de septiembre, 2022

Telemundo 52 y Naleo presentan un banco de llamadas el martes 20 de septiembre de 9AM – 7PM. Expertos responderán tus preguntas sobre como registrarse para votar. Llama al 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682).

Mantente informado sobre las elecciones en: https://www.telemundo52.com/tag/planifica-tu-voto/.

